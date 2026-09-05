Joe Hendry is taking his music to the next level.

Ahead of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Mets game, Hendry appeared on the television broadcast and announced that his debut WWE album, “Beyond Belief,” will be released on October 5 (see video below).

WWE subsequently shared footage of the announcement on social media.

“Say his name and he appears at Citi Field,” WWE wrote. “Before throwing out the first pitch tonight for the Mets, Joe Hendry just announced that his debut WWE album ‘Beyond Belief’ will be available on October 5th wherever music is heard!”

Music has been a major part of Hendry’s wrestling persona over the years, with his parody songs regularly generating attention online and becoming part of his ongoing storylines.

One of his more recent songs was “Fire Logan Paul,” which came before Paul suffered an injury and was largely taken off WWE television.

As for Hendry’s in-ring career, he recently returned following roughly a month away from television.

Hendry resurfaced on the August 31 episode of WWE Raw, coming to the aid of Je’Von Evans during his issues with Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.