“I believe in Joe Hendry …”

And so do several millions of additional pro wrestling fans.

Following his surprise appearance in the number one contender battle royal on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Joe Hendry is the talk of the wrestling town on social media.

The singer of the “I Believe In Joe Hendry” song, which has topped 1.3 million views on YouTube since being released a year ago, has garnered over seven million views on X alone for his WWE NXT appearance.

Hendry surfaced on social media after his appearance along with fellow TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian on the June 18 episode of WWE NXT and asked fans to help make his post WWE’s most-liked since WrestleMania XL.

“This is WWE ‘s second most liked video since WrestleMania,” Hendry said as the caption to a re-post of the X video of his appearance, which has pulled over seven million views on X and 88,000 likes as of this writing.

He continued, “Make It the best and most liked video.”

You can do your part in contributing to exactly that by liking the following post from the official X feed of WWE embedded below.