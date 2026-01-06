“Say his name and he appears …”

That’s the catchphrase, and despite signing with WWE, Joe Hendry is still living up to it.

On Tuesday morning, TNA Wrestling announced details regarding the TNA return of the former TNA World Champion, with Joe Hendry being announced for the company’s upcoming TNA Genesis 2026 pay-per-view in Dallas, TX.

Featured below is the official announcement from TNAWrestling.com regarding Joe Hendry’s return at the January 17 pay-per-view:

Joe Hendry Appears LIVE January 17 at TNA Genesis Say his name and he appears! As revealed by The Hardys on social media, Joe Hendry will be appearing LIVE at Genesis! 👀 https://t.co/PncR349jtY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 6, 2026 What does the former TNA World Champion have in store for TNA Wrestling’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2026? TNA Wrestling presents Genesis LIVE January 17 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Tickets are on-sale now at CurtisCulwellCenter.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 1/17 for live TNA Genesis 2026 results coverage from “The Lone Star State.”

