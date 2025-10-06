Joe Hendry will be making his presence felt at this week’s NXT vs. TNA: Showdown event.

TNA’s Director of Authority Santino Marella has announced that Hendry has been appointed as the special guest referee for the highly anticipated men’s elimination tag team match pitting Team NXT against Team TNA at Showdown on October 7th.

The inter-promotional clash is set to feature a mix of rising stars and established names. Representing Team NXT will be Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne, while Team TNA will counter with a powerhouse lineup consisting of Moose, Leon Slater, Mike Santana, and Frankie Kazarian.

The addition of Hendry as referee adds an intriguing wildcard element to the match. The charismatic star has become one of TNA’s most popular and unpredictable figures, and his involvement could have a major impact on how the battle between the two brands unfolds.

With Hendry in stripes and two powerhouse teams ready to collide, the NXT vs. TNA Showdown elimination match is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about encounters of the night.

You can check out the updated lineup for WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown below:

* TNA vs. NXT Survivor Series Men’s Match (Joe Hendry as guest referee): Team NXT (Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je’Von Evans) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater)

* TNA vs. NXT Survivor Series Women’s Match (Jordynne Grace as guest referee): Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade)

* Title vs. Title: NXT Tag Team Champions Darkstate vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys

* NXT North American Title: Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali