Joe Hendry’s catchy entrance theme continues to make waves around the world.

According to Pop Base Philippines, Hendry’s viral anthem “I Believe In Joe Hendry” has officially entered the iTunes Top Songs chart in the Philippines, debuting at #28. The song’s success overseas marks yet another milestone in its growing global reach.

Reacting to the news, Hendry kept things simple and on-brand, tweeting, “Here it goes again.”

This isn’t the first time the song has gained international attention. “I Believe In Joe Hendry” has previously charted in both the United States and the United Kingdom, helping to cement the TNA Wrestling star’s reputation as one of the most entertaining and charismatic figures in pro wrestling today.