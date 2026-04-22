Famous musician and pop star Joe Jonas sang the National Anthem to kick off night two of WrestleMania 42.

And he was nervous.

But he was more nervous to meet a larger-than-life Superstar behind-the-scenes before the show.

The former Jonas Brothers member released a video blog documenting his experience at the annual two-night WWE premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

In the video, Jonas is shown inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. before and after his show-opening performance,

“I was more nervous to say hi to John Cena than I was to sing the national anthem,” Jonas revealed in the YouTube vlog (see video below).

Jonas is seen in the vlog telling Cena that Priyanka Chopra, wife of Joe’s brother Nick, spoke highly of him after working together on “Heads of State.”

John Cena retired from WWE after a year long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour, but returned to host WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19, 2026.