Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff recently spoke to Kevin Eck on the ROHSTRONG podcast about the state of the promotion after they announced they would be going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022.

Koff clarifies that ROH is just not doing any live events in the first quarter of 2022, but is definitely not shutting down for long term. He states, “What seeped into the narrative … is that we were shutting down, when all we announced is that we were not doing any live events in the first quarter. We never used the words ‘shutting down.’”

ROH recently held their Final Battle PPV, which saw Jonathan Gresham capture the ROH world title. Koff’s full interview can be found here.