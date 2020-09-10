Ring of Honor COO Joe Koff recently appeared on the Outside Interference with Kenny Herzog podcast to talk about the promotion’s restart from the COVID-19 outbreak. Highlights are below.

Says ROH could have gone to Florida like WWE and AEW:

I think this whole COVID pandemic is really about controlling what you can control. And there were so many different ways we could have wrestled. We could have wrestled in Florida where the other two major promotions wrestle, where there seems to be no real rules. The governor says, you know, just be careful.

Their safety protocols since returning:

If there were more than three positive tests, we were going to shut it down. We knew the risks. Fortunately, everybody was good. Everyone was healthy. Everyone took care of themselves. And I think that’s because we took care of our talent [during the shutdown], so they weren’t forced to do other things to maintain whatever lifestyle we provided them. [The taping] was one match at a time, cleaned the entire ring, changed the mats.

On Flip Gordon playing down COVID-19 on Twitter:

That’s one person tweeting whatever he’s tweeting. Flip understood what he needed to do to be part of the taping or not to be part of the taping, and that will continue. I’m not going to be influenced by the Twitter world or what people say or don’t say. We’ll do the right thing based on proper protocols and governance and common sense.

