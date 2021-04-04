Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff was the latest guest on the ROH Strong podcast to discuss the promotion potentially launching their own Hall of Fame. Hear Koff’s thoughts on the subject, which include who he thinks will be able to qualify for the ceremony and more.

Says there has been talks of a ROH Hall of Fame:

We talk about [a Hall of Fame], it’s not a new thought. It’s a matter of how, who, when, but most importantly why. We’re getting that part answered. I like the part of 20 (years), it’s a good number and maybe a place to begin. I definitely think we should have it and I’d be proud of it. I would have to defer to other people other than myself because I’m only familiar with the talent I’ve worked with. I was not a regular Ring of Honor watcher.

On which wrestlers would qualify:

There are wrestlers that were in Ring of Honor at the time that I know had some historical perspective but I never saw their work until I saw it in the archive material. One of the important things in a Hall of Fame is who we bring in as a nominating group. We’ll put a lot of thought behind it and however it’s presented and whenever it’s presented, it will be fabulous.

