Former ROH COO Joe Koff took to his LinkedIn this week to mark the end of Ring of Honor under the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

We noted before how AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan confirmed that his purchase of ROH was finalized on Wednesday. While Khan announced the acquisition in early March and ran Supercard of Honor XV in early April, Wednesday of this week marked his first official day as the ROH owner.

In an update, Koff recalled how they first started with Cary Silkin 12 years ago, and are now ending that chapter after 552 weekly original hours of TV, more than 1000 hours of additional match content, a sold out Madison Square Garden, and more.

Koff also commented that ROH is now in the “most capable hands” of AEW and “the brilliant” Khan. He thanked Khan again, and thanked others involved.

You can see Koff’s full statement below:

What started with a dinner with Cary Silkin some 12 years ago, ended with Episode 552 of Ring of Honor television, which aired recently across our Ring of Honor network, featuring all of the Sinclair Broadcast stations, Bally Sports Networks, Marquee, select stations across America, regional cable systems, international clearances, STIRR, and Honor Club. 12years. 552 weekly original hours. Over 1,000+ hours of additional match content. Close to 100 podcasts. YouTube specials. Honor Club. PPV’s. Live House shows on 3 continents. Merchandise. And let me not forget a SOLD OUT Madison Garden. That was our Ring of Honor and now, it is in the most capable hands of AEW and the brilliant Tony Kahn along with all of the stars that shone in our Ring and the new stars sure to glow as brightly in his Ring of Honor. Thank you again Tony. As I look back on this amazing journey, there are so many people who joined this journey with me, our staff, our brilliant athletes that you will always know as Ring of Honor, our partners in production and distribution, our vendors and most importantly, you, our fans. I want to thank you personally for your continuous support, belief in me and our product, what we could do, what we would do, what we did! It was the journey of a lifetime and I thank you for sharing it with me.

There is no word yet on what Khan has planned for ROH moving forward, but we will keep you updated.

