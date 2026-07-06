Ric Flair was apparently the target of a financial scam involving a fake booking for the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“The Nature Boy” previously appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2023, and in late 2025 revealed that he had been invited back for another appearance.

However, according to Joe Rogan, that second invitation was never legitimate.

During a recent episode of his ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, Rogan explained that someone posing as a representative of the show contacted Flair and attempted to arrange a return appearance. Rogan said the scam typically involves promising guests an appearance fee before requesting banking information under the guise of sending payment.

Once that information is provided, the scammer allegedly drains the victim’s account. Rogan said he does not know whether Flair shared any financial information or lost any money.

“I got to apologize to Ric Flair. He got scammed,” Rogan said. “So some person reached out and said that they were representing this podcast and he was going to come on the podcast.”

Rogan went on to warn that any such emails claiming to come from him should be treated as fraudulent.

“If you get an email like that from me, it’s not real. Sorry, Ric Flair. I don’t know if he lost his money.”

Rogan added that there is little he can realistically do when scammers impersonate his podcast. He also noted that he avoids publicly explaining his legitimate guest-booking process, as doing so would only make it easier for scammers to mimic it in the future.