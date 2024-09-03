Joe Tessitore had a blast doing his first episode as the new lead voice of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Following the first day on the job at the post-Bash In Berlin show on September 2 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the longtime ESPN personality stuck around to talk to Jackie Redmond about his experience.

“How do I feel? [Points to the fans] This is how I feel,” Tessitore said. “You feel alive. You feel passion, and you feel intensity. You want to live in the red in life. That’s what this is, Raw, live in the red. This was an awesome night.”

Tessitore also addressed the crowd reaction he received during the opening moments of the 9/2 broadcast.

“I was very into them, it was a great reception,” he said. “It meant a lot to me. I brought out the little kid in me tonight. I went and I grabbed a bunch of t-shirts and merchandise. I spread the love, and I wanted to see smile on these children’s faces. From start to finish, I thought that what was thread this evening was very special, and it was great to see it. Night one in the books, let’s have many more.”

