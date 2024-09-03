Joe Tessitore has joined the WWE Universe as the new lead voice of Monday Night Raw.

The longtime ESPN analyst joined Wade Barrett in the ring inside Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, September 2, 2024, to kick off the post-Bash In Berlin episode of the show.

In addition to starting off the show with a special live introduction, Tessitore was featured in special behind-the-scenes footage shared by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media.

The WWE Chief Content Officer wrote, “It’s a huge night on WWE Raw tonight, and I can’t wait to hear Joe Tessitore call all the action.”