As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the main event plans for WrestleMania 41 are coming together, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has confirmed that he has a main event penciled in. With that being said, he admits that plans can change.

While appearing on the “SI Media” podcast with Jimmy Traina, Triple H was asked whether he knows what the main event for WrestleMania 41 will be at this time. He said,

“Yes, with an asterisk. I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, ‘Have you ever considered doing this with me?’ ‘Oh, that’s an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.’ Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it’s not resonating the way I thought it would, ‘maybe this would be bigger.’ It can all change. I’m a big, ‘Put pins in stuff far in advance.’ We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that’s morphed a lot. We’re sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is. Where do we see the shift happening and what do we need to move around? Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I’m not sure.”

During the same podcast, Triple H announced that with the return of Pat McAfee to WWE to call the action on RAW with Michael Cole, Joe Tessitore will be moving to the WWE SmackDown brand.

When asked if Tessitore would be moving to SmackDown, “The Game” responded with a simple, “Yes.”

He added, “He’s such a massive fan. Even before he was doing anything with us, Joe would text me on stuff. We became friends through Nick. He would be telling me, ‘I saw on this podcast,’ and I don’t even know what he’s talking about, and it’s my job to know what he’s talking about.”

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, actress Vanessa Hudgens got into the ring with Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), and Sami Zayn to do Jey Uso’s “Yeet!” chant.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hudgens said getting in the ring was a “dream come true.”