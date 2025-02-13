According to a report from ESPNPressroom.com, Joe Tessitore will be calling boxing action on Friday night, which means he will miss SmackDown. Thanks to Jeff W. for sharing that update.

Additionally, Joe Tessitore will serve as ESPN’s lead voice for the UFL, The Rock’s spring football league. He will be joined in commentary by Jordan Rodgers, Aaron Rodgers’ brother. ESPN shares the broadcast rights for the UFL with FOX. Notably, there are no Friday games on ESPN, as Friday games will air at 8 p.m. exclusively on FOX. FOX had replaced SmackDown with college football last fall and is now featuring college basketball and the UFL next month.

The Disney group, which includes ESPN, will air 22 games, with 12 of them on ABC and the other 10 on ESPN/ESPN2. All 22 games will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. FOX and FS1 will handle the remaining games.

During a recent appearance on “The Jay Ferruggia Show,” Chad Cable commented on a possible singles title run in WWE, his future goals in the company, and more.

On possibly setting a singles title run as a goal for the year: “I’m considering a dangerous thing with this. I realize it might be a dangerous thing to set a goal on something that you are not in full control of. Easy to set a goal if you’re in control, I have no problem with that. I will deliver. I’m entertaining the idea if I’m going to put ‘win a singles title’ on my goals for 2025 because it’s not all in my hands. I will be very disappointed if I don’t deliver. I’m a goal guy. I’m a goal-driven guy. I’m interested to see what I will do, on top of everything else I do, to try to make that happen or force it to happen. I know I’m ready. I can carry a title.”

On fans being behind a potential title run for him: “You can sense that. I get that any time I interact with people at a meet and greet. ‘You gotta get your singles title.’ It’s almost cool in a sense that no matter what it is or which title ends up being, I think people are going to have respect for that. ‘He earned it. He deserved it. He’s been through the trenches and never wavered.’ I’m looking forward to it. We’ll see what we can make happen this year.”

For the first time ever, WWE 2K25 will be introducing a new mode called “The Island,” unveiled by Paul Heyman during the Sony State of Play presentation.

Inspired by the style of NBA 2K’s “The City,” The Island will host up to 50 players simultaneously in a vast, WWE-themed environment. Players will have the opportunity to explore a world filled with landmarks, quests, live events, and shops. Whether it’s battling in interactive environments, customizing your MySuperstar, or teaming up with others for thrilling challenges, The Island promises an innovative experience that combines elements of both role-playing and live-action events.

Paul Heyman himself described the exciting possibilities of The Island, stating, “With The Island, players enter an online environment filled with WWE-themed landmarks, quests, live events, and shops with up to 50 other players at a time. The Island also offers deep customization, giving players the chance to personalize their MySuperstars like never before. As the first of its kind for the franchise, The Island is not just an addition; it’s a bold step toward the future.”

In the trailer, fans got a glimpse of Superstar-themed attractions based on popular WWE figures like Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley.

However, as with all innovations, there is a catch: The Island will only be available on next-generation consoles, namely the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fans eager to experience this groundbreaking mode will need to wait for the game’s release on March 14, with deluxe edition pre-orders granting early access on March 7.

The following press release was sent out on Tuesday, announcing that the Schall Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of investors in TKO Group Holdings, Inc:

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or “the Company”) (NYSE:TKO) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the TKO board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

