The debut date for the new WWE Monday Night Raw commentary team has been revealed.

WWE confirmed to Sports Business Journal the exact date that Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett will take over the reigns from Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Graves filled in for Pat McAfee this week after McAfee left his spot as Raw color-commentator to return to ESPN College Gameday, and will switch over to WWE SmackDown on the USA Network alongside Cole when the show moves from FOX on September 13.

Tessitore and Barrett will begin as the new Raw commentary duo ahead of the move to Netflix in January, when they start with their first show together next Monday night, September 2.