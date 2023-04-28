Enzo Amore and Joey Janela are no longer at odds.

You may remember how Janela and Amore got into a physical altercation back on July 9, 2019 at a Blink-182 and Lil’ Wayne concert from the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. They had been at odds ever since but as seen in the Twitter photo below, Janela tweeted a photo of he and Amore shaking hands this week, indicating that the beef has been squashed, and comparing it to the handshake between rappers Nas and Jay-Z.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Janela and Amore were both attending the official New York Giants NFL Draft party at MetLife Stadium on Thursday as they both had mutual friends at the event.

Amore reportedly came to Janela’s table, Janela approached Amore, and offered a handshake, and they squashed their past issues. Janela thanked Amore, and Amore thanked Janela for also ending his past issues with Big Bill (Big Cass).

It was noted that the two pro wrestlers briefly talked about wrestling at the party, then Amore left.

The original incident in July 2019 stemmed from how Amore and Bill controversially crashed a ROH event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Janela tweeted that Amore “makes a joke out of the wrestling business” and then challenged him to a legitimate fight at a future indie event, but the concert came first. You can see their original tweets from the incident below, which includes footage.

Amore has not commented on Thursday’s meeting as of this writing.

You can see Janela’s full tweet below, along with the aforementioned 2019 tweets, and a 2022 clip of Janela telling Chris Van Vliet how he regretted the incident:

I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy. — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Don’t try & play that wrestling shit with me. You’ll end up on fucking world star. — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it 🤣🤣🤣 soft af — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a pussy but we had fun! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn’t start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk’n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation pic.twitter.com/l3jyJVVm3S — REAL1 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

He didn’t even post the whole video Lmfaooooo — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 10, 2019

