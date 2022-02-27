Last night’s GCW The Coldest Winter event featured a confrontation between AEW’s Joey Janela and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, who Janela attacked one night prior at the Welcome To Heartbreak event.

Waltman wouldn’t exact his revenge just yet, and instead challenged the Bad Boy to a high-stakes singles match at the Spring Break 6 special, which takes place on March 31st and April 2nd as a part of the GCW Collective on WrestleMania 38 weekend.

You can see a part of their interactions below.