 Joey Janela Announced For Beyond Wrestling Event In New Jersey

Beyond Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW star Joey Janela will be making his return to the promotion and working the August 23rd event in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Details can be found below.

Beyond announced their return to New Jersey three days ago, with social distancing and masks being required due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

