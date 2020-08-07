Joey Janela Announced For Beyond Wrestling Event In New Jersey

Beyond Wrestling has announced on Twitter that AEW star Joey Janela will be making his return to the promotion and working the August 23rd event in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Details can be found below.
HE'S BACK! @JANELABABY returns to Beyond Wrestling for the first time in over a year on Sunday August 23rd in Atlantic City, NJ streaming live on @indiewrestling starting at 1pm ET.
🎟️ Tickets are now on sale: https://t.co/Gg4S9N84XM 🎟️
Who do you wanna see The Bad Boy wrestle? pic.twitter.com/wNvxAYeTES
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) August 7, 2020
Beyond announced their return to New Jersey three days ago, with social distancing and masks being required due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
