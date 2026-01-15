With uncertainty surrounding Chris Jericho’s long-term wrestling future and questions lingering about how that could impact the future of the Jericho Cruise, another well-known name from the independent scene is stepping in with a new option for fans who enjoy mixing pro wrestling with vacation vibes. Former AEW standout and current GCW fixture Joey Janela announced that he is launching his own wrestling-themed cruise, offering an alternative experience for fans who typically plan their year around events like WrestleMania weekend or Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. The project also arrives at a time when GCW’s traditional Collective shows may be disrupted in 2027 due to WrestleMania heading overseas, creating a gap for destination-based wrestling events.

Taking to X, Janela revealed that he has partnered with Expedia Cruises, CCW, and Norwegian Cruise Line to introduce Joey Janela’s Boat Bash, a week-long cruise departing from Los Angeles on February 28 and returning March 7 after stops in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán. Janela promoted the voyage as a chaotic, fan-first experience featuring “big time meet and greets, lobster dinners, gambling, and debauchery,” alongside live wrestling shows. He added that fans should expect “classic Joey Janela WTF!?!” energy, with a strong emphasis on lucha libre programming, promising what he called “the best Lucha Libre in the world.” Early-bird tickets are scheduled to go on sale January 26, positioning the cruise as both a wrestling spectacle and a floating festival aimed at fans craving something different from the traditional WrestleMania-week formula.