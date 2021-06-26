AEW star Joey Janela was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide-range of topics, including details on his fake performance as an anti-masker at a recent school board meeting with former NXT referee Drake Wuertz in attendance.

During the interview Janela revealed that he has been dealing with a concussion, which is why he has not bee seen on AEW programming. He does state that he plans on returning to the promotion in the next few weeks, adding that things were about to “pick up” for him prior to his injury.

I’ll be coming back soon. I’m dealing with an injury right now, a little concussion deal. Shit happens, everyone knows that, it’s wrestling. All sports, everyone gets concussions. I’ll be cleared from that in the coming weeks, maybe the coming weekend. I’ll be good and hopefully doing AEW stuff soon. Things were about to pick up for me right before [the concussion].

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)