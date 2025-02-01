Following a GCW event in Indianapolis on Friday night, Joey Janela was involved in a physical altercation with AEW extra and indie wrestler Dylan Bostic.

After the show, Janela was signing autographs when Bostic approached and flipped over a table. Janela threw the table at him and they came to blows. Bostic landed a few punches, as you can see below. Additionally, several members of the GCW roster stomped on Bostic.

Finally got Joey Janela lacking! Gang shit! pic.twitter.com/gd13uZ4xUX — Dylan Bostic (@Dylan_Bostic) February 1, 2025

Janela took to Twitter following the incident to issue a statement, saying that the issues stemmed from Bostic’s comments around four years ago regarding his AEW experience.

Gonna nip this in the butt there’s a Video circulating of me getting ambushed at my table while I was meeting fans after the show tonight, it stems from him airing his grievances about his experience doing AEW extra work the day after brodie lee’s death that a lot of us were very… — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 1, 2025

Rapper Westside Gunn will be dropping his new “12” album on February 14.

On the album, there is a track titled “Adam Page.”

I KNOW I KNOW I KNOW WHAT I SAID BUT I OFFICIALLY JUST HANDED IT IN AND I WANNA DROP IT VALENTINES DAY ❤️ GRISELDA RECORDS presents…. WESTSIDE GUNN “12” 2/14 RAW, DUSTY, SOULFUL, JAZZ, GOSPEL .. 🖼️ I almost broke my neck and I dropped a tear listening to this shit, can’t… pic.twitter.com/tzy2qhvBOP — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 31, 2025

An old video of singer Sabrina Carpenter covering the song “Better Off” by Ariana Grande has resurfaced.

In the video, which you can see below, Carpenter is wearing a Young Bucks t-shirt.

The Young Bucks have since taken to Twitter to react, as you can see below: