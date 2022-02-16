AEW star and GCW regular Joey Janela recently spoke with Barstool Sports about last month’s Wrld On GCW pay-per-view, and how he thought the event went. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the show was not timed correctly:

It [The WRLD on GCW] was a little crazy, a little hectic, first time on pay-per-view for GCW, actual pay-per-view and it’s so different when you do actual pay-per-view opposed to like the FITE TVs. It’s just like, time constraints and it just wasn’t — I don’t think the show was timed correctly. I don’t think they added in time for the video packages and stuff which they’re all very good. Five-minute video packages.

How first time PPVs always have those types of time restraints:

I just think we didn’t add everything in and then, we had to be off at 11. But that’s been a problem with people when they first start doing the pay-per-view thing; Barely Legal, ALL IN, it’s just a part of history. Now we’re just in that realm of rushing to the finish line.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)