AEW star Joey Janela issued a message to his critics on social media this week.

Janela took to Twitter last night and acknowledged that fans have the right to an opinion, but that he also has the right to say his critics deserve a severe never-ending case of strep throat, and maybe death.

“All fans 100% have an right to an opinion, but I also have the right to say that wrestling fans that think I suck at wrestling deserve the most severe never ending case of strep throat….,” Janela wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Maybe death too tbh”

As you might imagine, the comments led to even more criticism from wrestling fans on Twitter. You can see the full tweets below:

Maybe death too tbh — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 9, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.