Joey Janela is happy to work with CM Punk…under one condition.

The Bad Boy took to Twitter and joked that he is willing to have some matches with the controversial Second City Saint, but only if he watches all of the Rocky movies, including the new Creed trilogy.

Janela writes, “Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films…This includes the creed movies.”

In case you missed it, CM Punk posted several weeks ago about his AEW feud with Jon Moxley, stating that it was modeled after Rocky III, which he didn’t understand since he’d never seen a Rocky movie. Punk would go on to criticize the storyline and take shots at Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Tony Khan in a now delete Instagram story. Moxley gave his own response, which you can read about here.

