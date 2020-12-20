– WWE filed a trademark for ‘The Collective’, the term used for the series of shows normally run by GCW. The shows have historically taken place over WrestleMania weekend.

AEW star Joey Janela, who has worked shows for the promotion in the past, posted a joke about it on Twitter:

– For those looking to attend, tickets for the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite go on sale this Monday:

“It’s your last chance to see #AEW LIVE in 2020. Wed. 12/30 @dailysplace in Jacksonville, FL #AEWDynamite.⁠ Tickets go on-sale this Monday, Dec 21 at 10am EST.⁠ Visit http://AEWTIX.com for full event details and safety guidelines.”