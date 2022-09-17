Indie superstar Joey Janela recently spoke with Fightful about a wide array of topics, including his thoughts on the legendary Virgil, and why he will continue to bicker with fans on the internet, even referring to it as “his style.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he will continue to bicker with fans on the internet:

“That I’m not gonna stop talking shit on the internet. I’m not gonna stop bickering with fans with three followers. I’m not gonna change my style.I’m not gonna change. No one’s gonna change me. I will bicker with you on the internet. So if you want to come at me, I’ll come at you. It’s entertaining to me. I don’t have thin skin. My skin is thicker than grease brick from the 1600s. But I just like it, it’s entertaining to me. It’s entertaining to a lot of other people, too.”

On the legendary Virgil:

“I feel like Virgil right now. There’s nothing here. I think Virgil has a bigger line than me these days. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Well, he’s probably trying to swindle them for their money. Three dollars? Not even, fifty cents. But he’s Virgil, man. He’s a legend, you know? He’s been hangin’ and bangin’, doing these signings at conventions, signing in subway stations. Virgil is a hustler.”