AEW star Joey Janela took to Twitter shortly after last night’s Dynamite to praise the work of Lee Moriarty, who put up a valiant effort but fell short in his match against Bryan Danielson. Janela writes, “Lee Moriarty is really a wonderful wrestler and as humble as they come! Glad to see him getting such a great response on here everytime he goes out there on tv, one of my favorite new opponents! Glad I could have one last awesome match with him in @AEW a few weeks back!”

Attending last night’s Dynamite was actress Melissa Joan Hart from the beloved series Sabrina The Teenage Witch. The former tag team champion Young Bucks shared a photo with Hart after AEW went off the air. They write, “What up

@MelissaJoanHart?”