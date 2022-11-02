GCW star and former AEW talent Joey Janela took to Twitter this morning to praise the recent Rey Fenix and AR Fox matchup on AEW Dark, a show that Janela competed on for years under the AEW banner.

Aside from his praise Janela criticizes the show for being “stale ass,” adding that short squash matches don’t do much to elevate talent on a show that airs on Youtube. His full rants reads:

This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show. No one wants to watch fucking squash matches on YouTube in 2022, I understand if you’re introducing a new wrestler on tv then I’m all for squash matches. This is the reason for talent degression doing nothing but pointless bullshit for the sake of it. I always made it a point to make my matches with local talents 60/40 or even 50/50, because I’m a fan myself and I know that I would never waste my time watching something presented like that & was constantly watching me get shittier in ring. That’s my Wednesday morning rant!

See the highlights of the Dark match, as well as Janela’s full Twitter tirade, below.

