Last week former AEW star Joey Janela revealed on Twitter that he suffered a gruesome burn on his left arm, one that forced him to pull out of several GCW events he was scheduled to compete at.

Today, the Bady Boy tweeted out that his arm is still healing and that he won’t be able to make the bookings he had lined up for this weekend. However, Janela also revealed that he has new merchandise for his “Florid Man” persona and is excited to be releasing that soon.

The Bad news is my arm is fucked still and I had to pull off my bookings this weekend which sucks because that means. But the good news is I’m dropping new Florida Man Merchandise for one weekend only and it’s one of the greatest shirts I’ve ever commissioned in my life! Must buy for any true patriot!

Florida Man is a parody character that has far right political views, but loves the U.S.A. Check out Janela’s tweet below.