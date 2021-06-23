AEW star Joey Janela was in attendance at yesterday’s Seminole County school board meeting in and was removed for disrupting one of the speakers. Janela was dressed up as a right-wing conspirator and trolled the board with an anti-mask and anti-COVID rant, even taking a picture with former NXT referee Drake Wuertz, who was also in attendance at the meeting to argue the mask mandate for children. Janela later tweeted out the photos of his character, which you can see along with the video below. (Janela’s rant starts at around the 2:10:25 mark.

I was kicked out within 5 min for yelling at a doctor or something…. he was a liar! — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 23, 2021