GCW superstar Joey Janela responded to a fan on Twitter who recalled the Bad Boy’s comical vignettes that he had with Sonny Kiss during his time in AEW. Janela reveals that company president Tony Khan actually hated the vignettes and did not wish to air them on television.

Janela later says that the idea came from himself and current WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, adding that if Khan gave them a chance he and Kiss could have been very over with the AEW crowds. He ends his rant by saying that he’s happy he let his contract expire and that he no longer has to deal with the drama of AEW.

