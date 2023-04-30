Joey Janela makes another joke about CM Punk.

The Bad Boy took to Twitter to comment on the Second City Saint visiting the IMPACT locker room during yesterday’s Spring Slugfest tapings in Chicago, his second excursion to another company after showing up at WWE Raw earlier in the week. Janela says that if Punk wants to come into the GCW locker room he must first watch all of the Rocky movies.

He can’t come in the GCW locker room until he’s completed the rocky movies. I will have him escorted off the premises on sight.

He can’t come in the GCW locker room until he’s completed the rocky movies. I will have him escorted off the premises on sight. https://t.co/MEQCMhEjCe — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 30, 2023

This is the second time Janela has requested that Punk finish the Rocky movies. Punk famously posted on Instagram (now deleted) that part of his AEW storyline with Jon Moxley was based off of Rocky 3, and because he had never seen any of the Rocky movies he thought the idea was stupid.

Wrestling Headlines hopes that CM Punk will indeed watch The Rocky movies. Stay tuned.