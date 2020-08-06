Joey Janela Says He’s “Giving Up On Social Media”

AEW star Joey Janela issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that he’ll be leaving social media after receiving constant criticism from fans online. Janela even reveals that the constant bantering had him considering retirement before referencing a spot on AEW Dark that he people say he botched.

Janela writes, “Hey, I’ve decided to give up social media. I never botched in my career, & I didn’t on AEW Dark. At one point these horrible humans on social media had me at the point of retirement but I’ve retracted that Decision. I will be handing my passwords to a management team,Thanks JJ.”

Janela picked up a win with partner Sonny Kiss on Dark against Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler.