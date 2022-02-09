AEW star and GCW regular Joey Janela recently appeared on the Rasslin podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including X-PAC’s return to the wrestling scene, and what he thinks his future will be at AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

On X-Pac’s return to wrestling for GCW:

No not at all, it ain’t finished at all. X-Pac made his return to wrestling, he looked fantastic. He looked the best he’s probably ever looked in his entire career. He’s been looking to come back in 2022, and I think he’s found his house now.

Takes full credit for the rise of the indie wrestling scene, as well as AEW’s success:

I’ll take full credit for it, 100%, independent wrestling. I’ll take credit for indie wrestling, I’ll take credit for AEW. If I didn’t get thrown off the roof, you have to look at the butterfly effect. If I didn’t get thrown off the roof by Zandig, if you look back, there would never have been a Spring Break. Then Spring Break brought back PCO. So, PCO would never have come back and never been Ring Of Honor Champion. Somewhere in there, I did the match, that AEW wouldn’t exist at all.

Says he is uncertain about his AEW future, but believes he will re-sign:

I don’t know, I don’t even talk to them, I get a cheque, but I don’t know what’s going on. I saw some rumors that said 4/30, my contract is up, April 30th. So, I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I think it will,” he said on if his contract will be extended. “If it doesn’t I look like a f**king id**t right now.

