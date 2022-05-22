Last night Game Changer Wrestling held their Maniac event from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles California, which featured Joey Janela taking on Drew Parker in the show’s main event.

At one point Janela covered his foot in gasoline and set it ablaze for a superkick spot, a move that popped the live crowd, but eventually led to a scary moment. After Janela connected with the superkick he and the GCW medical staff had issues putting the fire out. Several attempted to pour water bottles on the flame but it continued to burn before eventually being extinguished.

You can see the moment below.

Janela goes for a Flaming Superkick and absolutely melts his foot into the UCC Ring #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/DaVyeBYdtW — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) May 22, 2022

Janela later joked about the incident on his Twitter. He writes, “Trying to go to bed but it still won’t go out…I already spent $36 at the vending machine on 7 bottles of water…Tried WebMD too… Any suggestions?”