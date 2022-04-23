GCW star Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to share a photo of a foot injury he sustained at last night’s GCW Find You Again event, where the Bad Boy lost in the main event to John Wayne Murdoch.

In the post he reveals that his foot may be broken, but that he will push through and work tonight’s GCW The Old Me show in Detroit, where he is set to face former ROH champion Bandido in singles-action. His full tweet reads:

“Broken foot? Knew something was up after my dive, but I’ll 100% gonna wrap this shit up and go hard tomorrow in Detroit! @GCWrestling.”

We’ll keep you updated on Janela’s condition as it is not know if he will miss any substantial time. Check out the photo below.