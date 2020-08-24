Joey Janela Stars In New Absurd Commercial For Chicken Restaurant

AEW star Joey Janela has appeared in a new commercial for the New Jersey restaurant Cluck-U Chicken in Red Bank. In the advertisement Janela, as himself, gets into a physical altercation with a giant yellow bird after attempting to win some free chicken from the company owner.

Check it out below.

Janela is set to work tomorrow’s AEW Dark show, where he teams with partner Sonny Kiss to battle the Hybrid-2.