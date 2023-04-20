Joey Janela is dealing with a bad injury.

The Bad Boy revealed on Twitter that he will not be able to compete at this weekend’s GCW events due to a severe burn he suffered on his left arm. The former AEW star shared a photo of the injury, as well as a short statement.

He writes, “Hey guys unfortunately I’m not gonna be able to Wrestle at @GCWrestling this weekend. The burn on my arm is only getting worse, since it’s on a joint the flexibility on my left arm is severely limited. I will be going to a hospital later. I will still be in ATL & Orlando please support me at my merchandise table!”

You can get a good look at Janela’s arm below. WARNING: Graphic image ahead.

