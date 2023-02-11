Joey Janela is very excited for this evening’s JCW J-Cup tournament.

The Bad Boy spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Fightful, where he explained how the tournament could become just as prestigious as PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles. Janela also discusses his first-round opponent Starboy Charlie, who he puts over as a rising talent in the industry. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

Thinks the JCW J-Cup will become as popular as PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles:

It’s going back to its roots. It’s a big tournament, a big deal, it’s a grueling tournament. It’s the most frueling tournament in wrestling in a very long time. Usually, matches are spread out among two or three days. This is one day, four rounds. I’m beat up. My back is smashed, my neck is smashed. Who knows. I could be out in the first round, I could make it to the finals. It’s the upper echelon of Indie wrestling in that tournament. I think it’s going to be a hit and it’s going to be something that people talk about like they talk about Battle of Los Angeles in a few years.

On his first round matchup against Starboy Charlie: