AEW star Joey Janela recently took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming TNT title matchup with Darby Allin on next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Bad Boy fires back at a number of critics, who questioned why he was getting this opportunity after not stacking up enough wins to put him in contention.

Janela writes, “Why does Joey Janela get a TNT title shot, When’s the last time Joey got a win on tv” is the phrase of the of the last 2 days. It’s not like CODY did an open challenge series for the belt with RANDOM dudes Lmfaooooo…DARBY wanted this match, and THE BAD BOY IS BACK!”

He later adds, “When other people do things it’s fine but when it involves Joey Janela it involves a lot of fans crying! Probably because I look alot like you but the difference is I get to wrestle on tv, have a super hot Girlfriend , eat lobster when ever the fuck I want & don’t care! I’m living your fantasy life while looking average and there’s nothing you can do about it! So cry!”

