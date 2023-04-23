Joey Janela is a Bad Boy for a reason.

The GCW superstar and former AEW talent recently spoke with Fightful about match types he would like to resurrect. He name-dropped one that is sure to turn a few heads.

“F**k. Kennel from Hell, maybe? Yeah, f**k PETA.”

As for who he would like to face in the match, Janela says the match would be perfect for him and Jimmy Lloyd, but he also wouldn’t mind a meeting with the legendary Al Snow.

Maybe Al Snow. Probably not. Let me think, that’s a hard one. Maybe Jimmy Lloyd. I’ll feed him to the dogs, maybe die, and then he won’t steal money from his mom any more. So I’m doing it for his family. They love him, but it’s getting out of hand.

Janela did not compete at the GCW events this weekend due to a burn injury.