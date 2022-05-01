It was previously reported that pro-wrestling star Joey Janela would not be re-signing with AEW once his contract expires, and that he would be putting most of his time into GCW and indies once that happened. The Bad Boy himself confirmed the news in an interview with Denise Salcedo a few months ago.

Today Janela is officially a free agent as his AEW contract expired on May 1st. Janela did have some marquee matchups during his time with the company, including an unsanctioned showdown with Jon Moxley, a AAA title matchup with Kenny Omega, and most notably, a formed tag team with Sonny Kiss. He has not been seen on AEW’s flagship programs Dynamite and Rampage all year.

We want to wish the best of luck to Janela on his future endeavors.