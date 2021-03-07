Joey Mercury has filed a lawsuit against Ring of Honor and Sinclair Broadcasting.

It was filed in the state of Maryland over forced resignation and for being misclassified as an independent contractor, according to WrestleZone.

Per the court documents, he claims he was paid substantially less than other individuals performing the same services for similar companies and he was misclassified as an independent contractor.

He allegedly was forced to resign due to the company’s lack of concern for the talent and he expressed his concerns several times regarding the lack of safety protocols and available medical supervision during matches.

The former WWE star worked for ROH from May 2018 to October 2019 as a trainer and agent. This comes after former ROH Women’s Champion Kelly Klein filed a lawsuit against ROH due to employment discrimination last month.