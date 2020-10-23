Joey Ryan has filed his 7th lawsuit, this time aimed at former Ring of Honor wrestler Pelle Primeau (real name: Peter Tsichlis).

Much like the other lawsuits, Ryan is suing for libel and defamation of character that caused him to lose income from wrestling. Tsichlis had taken to Twitter and Twitch over the summer to encourage wrestlers and businesses not to hire Ryan due to the #SpeakingOut movement. As the other lawsuits, Ryan claims Tsichlis is directly responsible for his loss of income which breaks down to $500 per month from Cameo video messages, $1,000 per month in merchandising revenue, $1,000 per month plus additional tips and “subscription shares” from his Twitch account, losses of $1,500 a month from his Bar Wrestling promotion no longer receiving streaming and distribution earnings, $2,000 in losses per month from Bar Wrestling events, $3,000 per month in loss of revenue from his Patreon account, and losses of $8,000-$10,000 per month in lost wrestling bookings. Ryan adds that these claims against him has severely hindered is social media accounts which were projected to increase by 1,000 followers per month. Ryan’s lawsuit against Tsichlis claims that he has made 26 statements of libel which interfered with Ryan’s finances.

Tsichlis wrestled periodically for Ring of Honor from 2005-2019.

Joey Ryan filed 6 other lawsuits in recent weeks against the people who spoke out against him and Impact Wrestling for releasing him during these allegations. Ryan did attempt to address these situations in a YouTube video prior to the lawsuits, but has since deleted it.