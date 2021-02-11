Former indie sensation Joey Ryan was one of the many superstars named in last year’s #SpeakingOut allegations, with Ryan being exiled from the pro-wrestling world due to the multiple accounts of sexual misconduct he had reported against him.The former competitor for IMPACT would later file his own lawsuits against said accusers claiming defamation, even winning a default judgement against Allie Kat last month.

According to Heel By Nature, on February 10th Ryan had three lawsuits dismissed by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald for “not adequately responded to the OSC.” These cases were dismissed “without prejudice,” so Ryan can re-file if he chooses to.

The report does not mention the names attached to the dismissed lawsuits.

