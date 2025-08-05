“Exiled from the sport he loves in 2020 … JOEY RYAN is BORN AGAIN!”

Those are the words featured on a promotional poster advertising the return of pro wrestling veteran Joey Ryan later this month.

Joey Ryan is scheduled to make his return to the pro wrestling world at the upcoming ‘Portland Wrestling: Reborn‘ event scheduled for August 23, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington.

Former pro wrestler Joey Ryan, 45, known for his work in WWE, ROH, NWA, and TNA, saw his career collapse in 2020 during the #SpeakingOut movement, when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Although he denied the claims and filed defamation suits, he was quickly blacklisted from the industry.

Ryan briefly resurfaced in 2022 working at Disneyland, but was let go after Disney learned of the past allegations.

Tickets for Portland Wrestling: Reborn on August 23, featuring the return of Joey Ryan, are available now at TixTree.com.