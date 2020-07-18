Joey Ryan Says He Has Evidence That Refute #SpeakingOut Accusations, Explains Why He Remained Silent

Indie sensation and former IMPACT talent Joey Ryan has released a new hour-long video regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Ryan explains that his lawyer and therapist advised him to take a social media break and remain silent while the accusations were being investigated. He also mentions about how he wanted to respect the victims of the #SpeakingOut movement and give them a chance to be heard, but that certain people need to be held accountable for fabricating stories.
Ryan later claims to have evidence that refute the claims of his accusers, and since no legal action was taken, provides some of that evidence in the video. He mentions that there were a large number of allegations made against him, however he plans on being honest and transparent with each one.
“I know that I have the truth on my side..and that has to mean something,” says Ryan. “I am willing to take the lashes for my behavior…all I’m asking you to do is take a look at the actual evidence.”
Watch the full video below.
