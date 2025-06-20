The booking sheet for John Cena continues to quickly fill up.

With only 18 remaining appearances as part of his ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour, there are only a handful of dates remaining that aren’t confirmed and being publicly advertised.

In the latest confirmed appearance, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has been announced for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. issued the following statement via social media to confirm the news:

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in 7 years, WWE SmackDown return to Newark the night before SummerSlam with nonstop action as John Cena continues “The Last Time is Now” tour along with the biggest WWE Superstars! Tickets on sale Fri., June 27 at 10am.

With that now known, featured below are a look at the ten confirmed dates included in the 18 total appearances John Cena has remaining on “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour:

* June 20: Smackdown – Grand Rapids, MI

* June 28: Night of Champions – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

* July 18: Smackdown – San Antonio, TX

* August 1: WWE Smackdown – Newark, NJ

* August 2/3: Summerslam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: Smackdown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 15: Smackdown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: Smackdown – Lyon, France

* August 31: Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia

John Cena returns tonight at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI., as he takes on Ron Killings (R-Truth) in a featured match on the live episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network. Make sure to join us here this evening for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.