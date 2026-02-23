What will AJ Styles do next?

This was the question posed to recently retired WWE legend John Cena during an interview that dropped on Monday via The Takedown at Sports Illustrated.

While responding to the question, “The Greatest of All-Time” pointed out the phenomenal career that “The Phenomenal One” had, listing many of his accolades, before making it clear that Styles has “earned the right to do whatever he damn well wants.”

“What do I think AJ Styles should do next,” Cena repeated after being asked the question by Joe Baiamonte of SI.com. “Gosh, he has earned the right to do whatever he damn well wants.”

Cena continued, “He has spent so much of his life really risking his health for all of the fans of sports entertainment. He was NWA World Champion, he dominated over in Japan, he worked for TNA, he worked for WWE. He can do whatever he wants. He has earned that right.”

First things first, however, AJ Styles’ immediate future calls for him to be honored.

As noted, WWE Raw tonight near the hometown of “The Phenomenal One” will feature the company paying tribute to AJ Styles.

